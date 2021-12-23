      Weather Alert

Stafford Creek Corrections Center Fined For COVID Violations

Dec 22, 2021 @ 4:49pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Department of Corrections has been fined $60,000 for failing to enforce COVID-19 protective measures at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen.

The state Department of Labor & Industries says the agency began an investigation and inspection after a correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19 in June and died.

The agency says that was one of three deaths among corrections staffers there who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Corrections data shows four Washington corrections officers have died after contracting the virus with the fourth being a Monroe Correctional Complex employee.

The Seattle Times reports Department of Corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange said she has called for a review of Stafford Creek’s safety culture.

