Special Grand Jury Selected For Probe Into Former President Trump’s Election Actions In Georgia

May 2, 2022 @ 1:44pm

ATLANTA (AP) – A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who’ve refused to cooperate otherwise.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate” in the investigation.

The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

