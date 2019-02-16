Special counsel agrees Paul Manafort’s crimes call for 19-24 years in prison
By Political News
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 4:47 PM

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) —  Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office agreed that onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s financial crimes warrant a prison sentence of 19-24 years, but stops short of taking a position of their own on a suggested prison term.

Special counsel prosecutors refrain from taking a position of their own on Manafort’s sentencing, but call his crimes “serious, longstanding, and bold.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump’s case for a national emergency at the border: Fact Check White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she was interviewed by Mueller team Trump inaugural receives civil subpoena from New Jersey State attorney general Judge issues gag order on longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone Kentucky law dropping permit for concealed weapons moves forward Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court for 1st time since December
Comments