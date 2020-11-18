Speaker Kotek Calls For Special Session
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – House Speaker Tina Kotek is calling for a special session in order for lawmakers to allocate additional funds that would help Oregonians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kotek on Wednesday said she is particularly interested in seeing the state spend $100 million to keep Oregonians housed and stabilize the rental market as the pandemic continues into 2021.
Kotek’s push for a special session came as the state’s latest revenue forecast was released Wednesday.
It was essentially unchanged from the September estimate by the Oregon Office of Ecoomic Analysis, showing lawmakers would likely have $124 million more in tax revenue for this two-year budget period compared with the forecast three months ago.