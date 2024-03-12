KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Southwest Plans To Reduce Capacity, Reevaluate 2024 Financial Outlook On Delivery Delays From Boeing

March 12, 2024 10:11AM PDT
Share
Southwest Plans To Reduce Capacity, Reevaluate 2024 Financial Outlook On Delivery Delays From Boeing
Credit: MGN

(Ass0ciated Press) – Shares of Southwest are plunging as the airline said that it plans to reduce capacity and reevaluate its full-year financial outlook because of fewer expected aircraft deliveries from its supplier, Boeing.

Southwest Airlines said in a regulatory filing that Boeing expects to deliver 46 737-8 planes this year.

The company previously anticipated 79 737 Max aircraft deliveries, which included 58 737-8 planes.

Southwest said that it now assumes there will be no 737-7 aircraft deliveries and continues to assume no -737-7 planes will be placed into service this year based on the current certification status with the Federal Aviation Administration.

More about:
Boeing
Southwest Airlines

Popular Posts

1

Don't Throw Away That Safeway Check In Your Mailbox
2

Jury Convicts Movie Armorer Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin
3

Former President Trump's Attorneys Post Bond To Support $83.3 Million Award To Writer In Defamation Case
4

US Economy Grew Solid 3.2% In Fourth Quarter
5

Portland Gives Criminal Behind Hate Crime Slap On The Wrist