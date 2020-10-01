Southern Oregon Effort To Feed Those Affected By Wildfire Is Underway
A new effort is underway in Southern Oregon to help feed those affected by the wildfires.
Rogue Food Unites is a group formed in the valley to help coordinate the effort. The Red Cross has also gotten involved in the form of funding.
25 establishments have already signed up to help feed folks. In just a few days 12 thousand dollars was raised…
They are also encouraging people out of the area to ‘buy’ meals for fire victims.
If you would like to help CLICK HERE