Some Serious Sewage Spills Into Puget Sound Near Seattle
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – The West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle sent 11 million gallons of untreated storm water and sewage into Puget Sound on Wednesday.
The King County’s wastewater treatment division blamed the release on power outages.
Additionally, heavy rainfall overwhelmed the capacity of the county’s Shoreline pump station, while flow volumes did the same at its Medina facility, sending overflows of 165,000 gallons and 80,600 gallons, respectively, into Puget Sound.
The overflows led the Kitsap Public Health District to issue health advisories along Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap shorelines.
A no-contact advisory is in effect through Jan. 19, and a shellfish harvesting advisory is in effect through Feb. 2.