Snow Closes Freeways in Southern Oregon Including I-5

Oregon – Traffic alert for travelers heading to Southern Oregon on I-5, sections of the freeway are closed due to heavy snow and dangerous conditions.

Here’s more from ODOT: Updating with new closure: Interstate 5 between Sutherlin and Cottage Grove.

Travel is discouraged due to snow and saturated soils in Douglas and Coos Counties. Severe conditions have brought down trees and power lines.

Winter conditions in southern Oregon have closed the following highways:

* I-5 between MP 136 (Sutherlin) to Cottage Grove (MP 174) due to heavy snow, downed trees and powerlines.

* Oregon 42S between Coquille and Bandon due to a landslide (MP 9)

* Oregon 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton (MP 11-24)

* Oregon 38 west of Elkton between MP 29-37

* U.S. 101 south of Bandon at Four Mile (MP 282)

* Oregon 138 East between MP 17 and 60 (just east of Glide to West Toketee)

* Expect delays due to small slides on Oregon 42 in Coos County

Drivers should be prepared and expect delays and winter driving conditions in southwest Oregon.