Snow And Ice Emergency In Eugene

Eugene, Or. – The City of Eugene has declared a snow and ice emergency after receiving a foot of snow. Kelly Shadwick with the Public Works Department says it means all vehicles need to be removed immediately from snow emergency routes so city crews can get out and start clearing those streets.

She thinks it will take a few days for the city to return to normal. She says “we know tonight that its going to be very cold and we expect really icy conditions. So we think tomorrow may be even worse as far as driving conditions. So we’re going to be out all night long and all day tomorrow.”

The snow closed schools, including the University of Oregon. Downed tree limbs caused numerous power outages.