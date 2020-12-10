Small Business Relief Available for Eastern Multnomah County

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury is encouraging owners of small businesses in East Multnomah County to apply for grants totaling almost $1,000,000 in CARES Act funds. The county started taking applications this morning, Thursday, December 10th, and will continue accepting them until 8 p.m., on Monday, December 14th. Grants are from the latest distribution of federal CARES Act funds made by Oregon Governor Kate Brown to Multnomah County.
Qualifying businesses must be in the cities of Fairview, Gresham, Troutdale and Wood Village, as well as in surrounding areas of unincorporated East Multnomah County. Businesses most impacted by Governor Brown’s recent public health closures and restrictions will be prioritized. Chair Kafoury said, “The East County Fund, it’s really (for) any business that can show an impact from the restrictions from COVID-19, however we’re going to be looking primarily at women-owned, and Black, indigenous and people of color owned businesses, also small businesses.”
To apply and learn more: you can go to: bit.ly/emcfund
Here are the key dates:
Applications Open: 8:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020
Applications Close: 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 14, 2020
Applicants will be notified Tuesday, December 30, 2020
Funds Distributed by March 31, 2021
Application to the fund does not guarantee funding
Selection of awardees will be administered by an advisory committee that includes: Chair Deborah Kafoury, Multnomah County, Commissioner Lori Stegmann, Multnomah County District 4, John Wasiutynski, Office of Sustainability Director, Multnomah County, Rebecca Stavenjord, Chief of Staff, Commissioner Stegmann, Multnomah County, Mayor Brian Cooper, City of Fairview, Mayor-elect Travis Stovall, City of Gresham, Mayor-elect Randy Lauer, City of Troutdale, Mayor Scott Harden, City of Wood Village, Councilor Shirley Craddick, Metro, Raihana Ansary, Metro Region Coordinator, Office of Governor Brown, State of Oregon, Shea Flaherty Betin, Entrepreneurship and Community Economic Development Manager, Prosper Portland, Andrew Hoan, President, Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute, and Vanessa Sturgeon, Chair, Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute.
“As a small business owner myself, I understand how critically important these funds are. My hope is that these grants will provide a lifeline to East County businesses so they can stay afloat while we begin to rebuild the economy,” said Commissioner Lori Stegmann, Multnomah County District 4.
“At this critical juncture of the economic fallout from the pandemic we must ensure that small businesses, including women and minority-owned businesses, have the required support to survive. This fund is needed to keep people earning a living wage,” said Gresham Mayor-elect Travis Stovall.
“As 2020 continues to lob challenges at us, we know this program will not make everyone whole, but it is our sincere hope that it keeps most businesses afloat long enough to beat COVID-19 and turn the corner to 2021,” said Fairview Mayor Brian Cooper.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community in Troutdale,” said Troutdale Mayor Randy Lauer. “By partnering with our neighboring cities to provide resources for those most significantly impacted by the governor’s mandatory shutdowns, we are taking the necessary steps in helping our small businesses weather this economic storm.”
“Small businesses in Wood Village have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wood Village Mayor T. Scott Harden. “We were able to help with our Utility Assistance Fund, however, it’s not enough. That’s why we are excited about the East Multnomah County Small Business Relief Fund and the one million dollars in relief it will provide. We hope all our businesses make a grant application.”
The East Multnomah County Small Business Relief fund is part of a $7.6 million allocation Multnomah County received from the State of Oregon earlier this month. Grants for restaurants and food carts in Multnomah County are currently open as well.
“There are thousands of impacted small businesses located in East Multnomah County, many who are struggling to make ends meet from the impact of public health closures this year,” said Andrew Hoan, president, Portland Business Alliance Charitable Institute. “While we know this won’t be enough for everyone, we are grateful to do what we can to get economic relief out to the most-impacted small businesses in this part of the region.”