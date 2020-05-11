Six Sheriff’s Deputies On Leave For Use Of Force Investigation

      Breaking News
May 11, 2020 @ 12:36pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A total of six Washington state sheriff’s deputies have been placed on administrative leave as officials investigate use of force during two incidents.

The Seattle Times reported  that in one case, deputies fought with a man suspected of violating a domestic violence protection order in Arlington and one deputy used a Taser on the man, who sustained serious injuries.

Four other deputies were placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday after a disturbance involving a man experiencing a mental-health crisis near Lynnwood.

Everett police say the deputies approached the 43-year-old man and a short fight followed after he tried to grab a deputy’s gun.

