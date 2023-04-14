KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Six Men Arrested In Washington County Child Sex Sting

April 14, 2023 12:29PM PDT
Share
Six Men Arrested In Washington County Child Sex Sting
Washington County Sheriff

Hillsboro, Ore — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a child predator sting and arrested six men. Investigators used multiple dating apps, social media sites, and other online platforms to pose as underage boys and girls. The suspects contacted the profiles and offered to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex. When they arrived to meet with the child, they were arrested.  According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s office following people were arrested for the felony crimes of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree:

  • Sean Baba, 29, of Portland.
  • Henry Banegas Interiano, 26, of Portland
  • Ethan Caddy, 19, of Vancouver
  • Te’Vari Jenkins, 26, of Gresham.
  • Sincere Peoples, 21, of Beaverton
  • Jackson T. West, 27, of Portland

Washington County Sheriff’s Detective Mark Povolny tells KXL that two of the suspects worked with children. Sean Baba was working as a Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church in Cedar Mill. Te’Vari Jenkins was working as a Director of Child Development Programs for the Club K program in Tigard. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these six people and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

More about:
Sting Operation
washington county
Washington County Sheriff

Popular Posts

1

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens
2

Alec Baldwin Co-Defendant Gets 6 Months Probation On Gun Charge
3

Minneapolis Leaders Approve Agreement To Revamp Policing
4

Minneapolis To Pay $8.9 Million Over Chauvin's Actions Before Floyd
5

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution