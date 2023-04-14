Six Men Arrested In Washington County Child Sex Sting

Hillsboro, Ore — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a child predator sting and arrested six men. Investigators used multiple dating apps, social media sites, and other online platforms to pose as underage boys and girls. The suspects contacted the profiles and offered to meet a person they believed to be a child for sex. When they arrived to meet with the child, they were arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s office following people were arrested for the felony crimes of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree:

Sean Baba, 29, of Portland.

Henry Banegas Interiano, 26, of Portland

Ethan Caddy, 19, of Vancouver

Te’Vari Jenkins, 26, of Gresham.

Sincere Peoples, 21, of Beaverton

Jackson T. West, 27, of Portland

Washington County Sheriff’s Detective Mark Povolny tells KXL that two of the suspects worked with children. Sean Baba was working as a Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church in Cedar Mill. Te’Vari Jenkins was working as a Director of Child Development Programs for the Club K program in Tigard. Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these six people and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.