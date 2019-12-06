Signed Star Wars Jackets On Sale In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore—Columbia Sportswear is unveiling the new Challenger Jacket, Star Wars Force Editions, inspired by the ultimate battle between the light side and the dark side of the Force. Fans can now choose their allegiance, whether it’s the black “dark side” jacket with Imperial details or the grey “light side” jacket with features honoring the Rebel Alliance.Luke Skywalker fans looking for the ultimate collector’s item can pick up one of 25 “light side” jackets signed by Mark Hamill at Columbia stores in New York; Buena Vista, Fla.; Portland, Oregon; Minneapolis, Minn.; and Seattle on Friday. The jackets with Mark’s signature and message “May the Force be with you” will go for $900 with all proceeds going to college access programs and scholarships selected by Hamill (see Mark’s Twitter for more) Notable features include:
- Rebel Alliance chest patch
- Vehicle ID for Luke’s X-Wing Fighter in Aurebesh (the written language of the Star Wars universe)
- Lining with lightsaber schematic print and colors modeled from the Star Wars archives