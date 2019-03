Huawei is the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, and the West’s chief competitor for dominance in the all-critical fifth-generation (5G) technology. Lars speaks with Ben Weingarten who is a Federalist Senior Contributor and Senior Fellow at the London Center for Policy Research on the possibility of being spied on through their technology. Listen below.

