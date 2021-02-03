      Weather Alert

Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Not Guilty To Choking And Biting Wife

Feb 3, 2021 @ 10:56am
Courtesy: MGN

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) – A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Jake Talton Delaney entered his plea in Mason County Superior Court.

His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment.

Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail.

A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”

