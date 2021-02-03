Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Not Guilty To Choking And Biting Wife
Courtesy: MGN
SHELTON, Wash. (AP) – A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Jake Talton Delaney entered his plea in Mason County Superior Court.
His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment.
Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault.
He was booked into the Thurston County Jail.
A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”