Sheriff: Inmate Starts Fire in Cell
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 26, 2019 @ 4:05 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Police say the Jefferson County jail was shut down for several hours Sunday evening after they say an inmate started a fire in a holding cell because she was cold.

The Bulletin reports 48-year-old Chanelle Jackson of Warm Springs has been charged with arson and criminal mischief.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy says he saw a blanket on fire in Jackson’s cell and put it out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. The deputy says she told him she was cold. Police say a jail nurse examined Jackson after the fire and found a lighter.

There were no injuries.

Court records show Jackson was brought to jail Sunday afternoon after police say she was intoxicated and refused to pay for a hot dog, beer and a pack of cigarettes at a Madras convenience store.

She is not yet represented by an attorney.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Amtrak Train Bound for Portland Hits and Kills Bicyclist State: Former Vancouver attorney exploited, abused woman House OKs Bill Removing Cap On Noneconomic Injury Damages Massage Therapist Accused Of Sexual Assault Rainier Police Chief Murderer Pleads Guilty Gets Life Sentence Oregon State Employees Email Accounts Blocked After Attack
Comments