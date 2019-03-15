Shamrockin’ The Weather

Enjoy the great weather this weekend at the Shamrock Run. We are beating the odds this year.

KGW Meteorologist Matt Zaffino says looking back at the last 40 Shamrock Runs, 2-out-of-3 have been rainy. This weekend, it’ll be clear and pleasant. Zaffino says the coldest run was in 2017 with 32 degrees. The warmest run was in 2007 with 70 degrees. The wettest year was 2015 with 1.5″ of rain. My buddy Helen and I have been running the Shamrock almost every year for the past 9 years. I posted a few pics of those fun–and often soggy-times.