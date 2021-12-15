      Weather Alert

Several COVID-19 Outbreaks Linked To Wrestling Tournaments In Washington State

Dec 15, 2021 @ 12:08pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Health authorities in Washington state say nearly 100 COVID-19 cases have been linked to recent high school wrestling tournaments.

The Department of Health, along with local health jurisdictions, started by investigating several outbreaks among unvaccinated and vaccinated people.

Between 80 to 90 cases have been linked to the tournaments that happened. Dec. 4.

They were the John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey, Washington; Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm, Washington; Ed Arima Duals in Sumner, Washington; and the Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup, Washington.

Authorities say anyone who attended the tournaments should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.

