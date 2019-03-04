Serial Robbers Targeting Asian Women In SE PDX

Portland, Oregon – Police say a purse snatching ring involving four people is targeting elderly Asian women in Southeast Portland. The crimes are taking place in areas surrounding Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street in the Jade District. Police say at least two of the alleged victims suffered minor injuries. The Portland Chinese Times newspaper says the suspects may be

targeting Chinese speakers because the language barrier makes reporting crimes harder.

Crime Stoppers Featured Case #19-02Portland Police Bureau Case #19-48440The Portland Police Bureau’s Robbery Detective Unit is asking for help from the public identifying suspects in a string of pedestrian thefts and robberies in Portland’s Jade District. PPB has received at least 12 reports of thefts and robberies stretching back to early December that have a concerning pattern. All of the cases have targeted elderly Asian women carrying purses in the area surrounding Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. At least two victims have sustained minor injuries during the commission of the robberies.

Robbery Detectives have partnered with PPB’s Detective Coordination Team and East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team to investigate. They’ve done undercover missions in the Jade District, and will continue to do so, hoping to catch the suspects.

Attached are pictures and video of suspects seen using one of the victim’s credit cards shortly after the cards were stolen. The suspects all are believed to be African American males between 16 and 20 years old, tall and thin.

https://youtu.be/4jsVf0gFE8w

If anyone has been a victim of a theft or robbery that has not been reported, please call the non-emergency police line at (503) 823-3333. As always, call 911 if you’re reporting a crime in progress or a life-threatening situation.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)