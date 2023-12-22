KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Sergeant Says Be Vigilant To Prevent Traffic Accidents

December 22, 2023 8:29AM PST
Share
Sergeant Says Be Vigilant To Prevent Traffic Accidents
Photo:Portland Police

Sergeant Ty Engstrom with the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division says the last three years have been tough. “In 2022, we had 67 total fatalities.  2021, 69 total fatalities. And this year we’re again at 67 and still have a week and a half to go to the end of the year,” he said.

Right now, he’s sounding a special alarm. “As we go into these darkest days of the year, please be careful.  We have very tight streets, not all of them are well lit. We have lots of street parking that people can step out from between cars.”

He says drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, “Need to assume that people aren’t seeing us, and we need to be as visible as we possibly can. And if you’re operating a motor vehicle, you need to act as if someone’s going to step out in front of you, at any given moment.”

He says many of the accidents he’s investigated were preventable. “After going to hundreds of fatal crashes and seeing all types of scenarios, what I want to express to you is that we all use these roadways together. And we have to share them appropriately.”

More about:
Portland Police Traffic Division
Portland Traffic Accidents
Sergeant Ty Engstrom

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Dips Below 7% To Its Lowest Level Since Early August
2

Alleged Drug Trafficking Ringleader Released With No Charges
3

Attorneys Make Final Arguments In Trial Of 3 Washington State Police Officers
4

Christmas Came Early For Portland And YOU Are Paying The Bill
5

Bomb Threats Across Oregon Prompt Widespread Evacuations And FBI Investigation