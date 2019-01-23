Send In The Clowns!

You can join a world class clown-training program… literally world class.

The International Festivals and Events Association says the Rose Festival Clowns offer one of the best educational programs in the world, for festivals and events.

They’re recruiting! You can audition with your yo-yo skills, magic trick, a joke or two, juggling… You need to be at least 13, but no age limit on the grown-up side. 🙂 Your teacher is the internationally acclaimed Boss Clown, Angel Ocasio.

You’ll perform in parades and other events during the Portland Rose Festival, the celebration is May 24th through June 9th.

Go here for all the deets and an application

You deadline to apply is February 15, 2019.