Seattle Man Sentenced For Stealing From Dying Woman
SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a woman in her 70s while she was dying in a hospital was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Dwayne Brooks was convicted of 10 felony charges after a trial in February 2020.
The charges included bank fraud, computer hacking and identity theft. Between 2016 and 2018, Brooks used debit and credit cards, checks and other financial information stolen from mail, cars and homes.
One victim, a 78-year-old woman, died in the hospital while Brooks was looting her accounts.
Another victim, an 84-year-old woman, is still trying to untangle the fraud.