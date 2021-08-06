      Weather Alert

Seattle Fires Two Police Officers Who Attended Jan. 6th Rally

Aug 6, 2021 @ 4:39pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has fired the two police officers who authorities say violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Diaz on Friday said he fired married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett. He said they were present at the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Diaz called their actions an attack on the police profession and on every officer across the country. A phone message left for Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan seeking comment on behalf of the officers was not immediately returned.

