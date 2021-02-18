Seattle Firefighter Accused Of Threatening City Councilmember
SEATTLE (AP) – The King County Prosecutor’s Office has filed criminal charges against a Seattle firefighter who authorities say sent threatening emails to a City Councilmember.
KOMO reports two counts of cyberstalking and one count of second-degree identity theft have been filed against Andrew Finseth.
Finseth allegedly sent four threatening emails to Councilmember Kshama Sawant from a fellow firefighter’s email in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021.
Prosecutors say the email address was illegally accessed.
Authorities say the emails were traced back to an IP addresses used by Finseth at his home and his church.