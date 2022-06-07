      Weather Alert

Seattle Expands Body-Worn Camera Use For Police

Jun 7, 2022 @ 3:54pm
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police officers assigned to federal law enforcement task forces will now be required to wear and activate body-worn cameras during arrests.

The Seattle Times reports interim police Chief Adrian Diaz updated the agency’s policy after an Seattle detective was one of three officers who fatally shot homicide suspect Marshall Jones III last week in the Seattle suburb of Kent.

The updated policy, Diaz said, will ensure encounters with suspects are captured on video – and provide consistency for Seattle officers working with federal and state agencies.

