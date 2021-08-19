      Breaking News
Police Say Man In Pickup Near Capitol Claims He Has A Bomb

Seattle-Area Man Pleads Guilty To Using Insider Information Of Netflix To Make $1.5 Million

Aug 19, 2021 @ 10:11am

SEATTLE (AP) – A 50-year-old Bellevue, Washington man who made more than $1.5 million by using inside information to trade in Netflix securities has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Junwoo Chon is scheduled to be sentenced on December 3rd.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says Junwoo Chon is one of four men charged in a scheme involving two former Netflix software engineers who illegally provided proprietary subscriber data in advance of Netflix’s earnings announcements.

Insider trading is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

TAGS
Insider Trading Netflix Seattle Stock
Popular Posts
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
TALIBAN: Americans Have Been Lied To For Two Decades…
Oregon Continues To Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect
Connect With Us Listen To Us On