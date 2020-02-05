SeaTac Settles Lawsuit Over $37,000 Bill For Demonstration
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – The city of SeaTac will no longer issue exorbitant bills for free-speech demonstrations.
An immigrant rights group called Families Belong Together-Washington Coalition sued SeaTac in 2018 after the city sent it a bill for $37,000 in public safety costs related to a protest of President Donald Trump’s separation of migrant families.
The city agreed to settle the case by waiving the fee and changing its policies.
It now will charge no more than $500 for public safety costs at free-speech events.
The new policy takes effect Saturday.