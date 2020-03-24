      Breaking News
Search Is On For Six Escaped Inmates

Mar 24, 2020 @ 12:36pm

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities in Washington state have started a search for six of 12 inmates who escaped from the Yakima County jail on Monday.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the Department of Corrections said a dozen inmates escaped around 7 p.m. after using a table to break open an exterior fire door and climb over a fence to the outside.

Department officials say police apprehended six inmates, but the remaining six have not yet been found.

The Yakima County sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact deputies.

