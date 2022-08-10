Search For Possibly Armed Suspect In Beaverton Suspended

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents in a neighborhood south of Highway 26 were asked to stay inside for most of Wednesday afternoon because there could be a man armed with a gun in the area.
The suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into parked cars near NW Murray Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon and ran off.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies searched a wooded area near Southwest 158th and Walker Road. The search has since been suspended.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to call non-emergency at (503) 629-0111.
Deputies are searching near the wooded area close to SW 158th Ave. and SW Walker Rd. The description of the suspect deputies are looking for is a male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black mask. Call 911 if you see any suspicious circumstances in the area. pic.twitter.com/f163omzNcS
— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) August 10, 2022
