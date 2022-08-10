      Weather Alert

Search For Possibly Armed Suspect In Beaverton Suspended

Aug 10, 2022 @ 3:58pm

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents in a neighborhood south of Highway 26 were asked to stay inside for most of Wednesday afternoon because there could be a man armed with a gun in the area.

The suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into parked cars near NW Murray Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon and ran off.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies searched a wooded area near Southwest 158th and Walker Road.  The search has since been suspended.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to call non-emergency at (503) 629-0111.

