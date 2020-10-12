      Weather Alert

Search For Murder Hornet’s Nest Comes Up Empty

Oct 12, 2020 @ 4:52pm
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state officials say they were again unsuccessful at live-tracking a “murder” hornet while trying to find and destroy a nest of the giant insects.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Monday that an entomologist used dental floss to tie a tracking device on a female hornet, only to lose signs of her when she went into a forest.

A previous attempt to capture and track a live hornet by gluing on a tracker also failed. About 18 of the hornets have been found in the state since they were first seen last year near the U.S.-Canadian border.

TAGS
Hornet murder Nest
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro