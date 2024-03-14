Seahawks Trade For New Quarterback

FILE 0 Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Landover, Md. The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, according to a person familiar with the trade. Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders as part of a deal agreed to Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Howell is going to the Seattle Seahawks, a move that gives them a quarterback with experience to pair with starter Geno Smith and upgrades the Washington Commanders’ draft capital.

Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders, according to a person familiar with the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not yet been announced.

Howell also gets a change of scenery after throwing the most interceptions and being sacked the most of any player in the NFL last season.

The picks going to the Seahawks are Nos. 102 and 179 and to the Commanders Nos. 78 and 152. That means Washington has six selections in the top 100, plenty of chances for new general manager Adam Peters to reshape the roster.

Howell started all 17 games for the Commanders during the 2023 season, threw 21 interceptions and was sacked 65 times behind an offensive line that was ravaged by injuries and poor play. Peters has already released two starters and brought in two potential replacements.

A 2022 fifth-round pick out of UNC, Howell joins the Seahawks after they allowed just 38 sacks last season. He fills the backup role behind Smith after Drew Lock left to sign with the New York Giants.

Moving on from Howell was not surprising after Washington signed veteran backup Marcus Mariota. The team could draft its QB of the future with the No. 2 pick, potentially North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels.