      Weather Alert

Seahawks, Sounders, And Kraken To Require Proof Of Vaccination

Sep 7, 2021 @ 11:40am

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seahawks, Sounders and Kraken say they will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 or older attending the teams’ home games.

The Seahawks and Sounders will accept proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the Seahawks’ home opener on Sept. 19 against Tennessee.

The Mariners also say they will require proof of vaccination beginning in October should the team make the playoffs.

The University of Washington is also requiring a negative test or proof of vaccination beginning Sept. 25.

The Kraken are requiring proof of vaccination and will use a smartphone app for verification.

The first Kraken home game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Vancouver.

TAGS
Kraken Seattle Sounders vaccination
Popular Posts
Death Toll Tops 40 After Hurricane Ida’s Remnants Blindside Northeast
Former South Medford Teacher And Coach Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail
Vancouver Man Accused Of Killing Woman At Gas Station, Held On $2 Million Bail
Multiple Shootings & Armed Robberies In Vancouver
Student Killed In Shooting at North Carolina High School
Connect With Us Listen To Us On