Seahawks, Sounders, And Kraken To Require Proof Of Vaccination

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seahawks, Sounders and Kraken say they will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 or older attending the teams’ home games.
The Seahawks and Sounders will accept proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the Seahawks’ home opener on Sept. 19 against Tennessee.
The Mariners also say they will require proof of vaccination beginning in October should the team make the playoffs.
The University of Washington is also requiring a negative test or proof of vaccination beginning Sept. 25.
The Kraken are requiring proof of vaccination and will use a smartphone app for verification.
The first Kraken home game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Vancouver.