      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Sanders Endorses Biden

Apr 13, 2020 @ 12:18pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy.

The two former rivals made a joint online appearance on Monday. Sanders says he’s asking all Americans to come together to support Biden’s candidacy, which he says he also supports.

The backing is a crucial development for Biden, who must bridge the Democratic Party’s ideological divide to unify voters against President Donald Trump in the fall.

Biden and Sanders clashed throughout the primary over policy issues such as “Medicare for All.”

The endorsement stands in contrast to the extended 2016 fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who became the nominee that year.

TAGS
2020 Biden Sanders
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro