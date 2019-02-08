Samsung Refrigerator Dating App

Samsung is known for phones… tablets… and TV’s… but not this.

Samsung has also been a leader in smart appliances for a number of years. One of their products, the “Family Hub” has been a feature in higher end refrigerators for awhile. This feature is basically a touch screen built into the refrigerator door. It allows you to access schedules, shopping lists, streaming video and even gives you the ability to see what’s in your fridge when you are in store.

Samsung now wants to take this a step further with a dating hub. And one not based on your personal attributes but what’s stored in your fridge.

How does Samsung want to play matchmaker with their fridge?

The idea is what you keep in your fridge could give a more authentic look at who you are and how you live. Is your fridge full of moldy leftovers? Do you keep your food in order by name? Are you one of those monsters that refrigerates honey? All of this now works into your RefrigerDator profile.

Is Samsung taking a big risk here?

In short, no. Since the other thing that this app will prove is that you are one of the few that can afford a $3000 refrigerator. Samsung is not going to make or break their bottom line with this app.

Will people have success with their Samsung refrigerator helping them to get dates?

Right now the biggest area of success is Sweden. With about 50% of the population being single, it there seems to be a nitch for this type of product.

The app is even styled like popular dating apps such as Tinder. Instead of swiping left based on looks now you swipe left based on rotten tomatoes… or perhaps Knäckebröd. Or this will prevent vegans from accidently dating carnivores and many years of arguments.

With these types of products from Samsung and other Internet of Things developers (IoT), what’s next?

In 1899, Charles H Duell, the Commissioner of the US Patent Office, stated that “everything that can be invented has been invented.” While the quote may be apocryphal it is an attitude that we still see in the modern world. In today’s world most of the “low hanging fruit” (apps that do everyday things like your calendar) have already been designed. Innovative companies like Samsung need to continue to innovate and will create things and we will see a future with products that we can’t even conceive of now. Remember, the concept of a smartphone is just a little over 10 years old.

William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand. Article edited by Gretchen Winkler.

Links and brand/store information provided are for information only and are not endorsed by Alpha Media, KXL or William Sikkens.

Got a technology question or comment for Bill? Follow him on Twitter @sikkensw