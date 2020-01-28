      Weather Alert

Salem To Reconsider Homeless Camping Ban

Jan 28, 2020 @ 11:25am
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is reconsidering its homeless camping ban.

Since the ban took effect in mid-December the city has been scrambling to find options where to put the roughly 300 homeless people who have been living on downtown sidewalks.

The Statesman Journal reports that Councilor Tom Anderson moved to have the city council consider limiting its camping ban to downtown, city parks and residentially zoned neighborhoods at its Feb. 10 meeting.

