      Weather Alert

Safe Rest Villages Delayed

Dec 2, 2021 @ 7:16am

Portland will NOT open its Safe Rest Villages by the end of this year.   The city is missing its own self-imposed deadline.

In  plans underway since June, a priority was getting the six villages open in time for the winter months, which are brutal for the houseless.

The city’s put in $20 million dollars toward the project, in federal COVID-19 aid.   But it’s had setbacks, like supply chain issues, funding restrictions, and resistance from community members about using certain sites.

The city’s only chosen 3 of the 6 sites so far. They are the 2300 block of S.W. Naito Parkway, Trimet’s Menlo Park & Ride, and a former Army Reserve Center on Southwest Multnomah Boulevard.

City Commissioner Dan Ryan now says he expects the sites will open early next year. 

TAGS
Commissioner Dan Ryan Portland Homeless Safe Rest Villages
Popular Posts
Former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose Has Died
Two Shot Outside Tukwila Mall
New Omicron Variant Stokes World Fears, Triggers Travel Bans
Washington Schools Suffered Big Losses During Pandemic
Scammers Posing As DMV In Phishing Scheme
Connect With Us Listen To Us On