Safe Rest Villages Delayed

Portland will NOT open its Safe Rest Villages by the end of this year. The city is missing its own self-imposed deadline.
In plans underway since June, a priority was getting the six villages open in time for the winter months, which are brutal for the houseless.
The city’s put in $20 million dollars toward the project, in federal COVID-19 aid. But it’s had setbacks, like supply chain issues, funding restrictions, and resistance from community members about using certain sites.
The city’s only chosen 3 of the 6 sites so far. They are the 2300 block of S.W. Naito Parkway, Trimet’s Menlo Park & Ride, and a former Army Reserve Center on Southwest Multnomah Boulevard.
City Commissioner Dan Ryan now says he expects the sites will open early next year.