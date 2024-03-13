KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Announce Running Mate March 26th

March 13, 2024 3:37PM PDT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Announce Running Mate March 26th
FILE – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

(Associated Press) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce a running mate for his independent presidential campaign on March 26 in Oakland, California.

Kennedy’s campaign announced the plans Tuesday but did not say whom he will pick.

Kennedy told The New York Times this week that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are among the front-runners.

Kennedy is making an unusually early announcement because of ballot access rules in many states that require independent candidates to name their vice presidential nominees before they can begin the process

More about:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
running mate

