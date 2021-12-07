      Weather Alert

Robbery Among Students Near Roosevelt H.S. Leads To Lockdown

Dec 7, 2021 @ 1:22pm
Courtesy: PPS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Roosevelt High School in North Portland was in lockdown for a few hours on Tuesday after a student from a different school nearby allegedly robbed another student using a weapon.

Portland Public Schools says nobody was injured.

All classrooms were locked with the lights off and students and teachers hiding out of sight.  Astor School and George Middle School were in lockout with the perimeter secured, but classes continued normally.

Police swept the schools and located the student accused of the robbery.  Students were released for the day just after 1:00.

