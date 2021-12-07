Robbery Among Students Near Roosevelt H.S. Leads To Lockdown

PORTLAND, Ore. — Roosevelt High School in North Portland was in lockdown for a few hours on Tuesday after a student from a different school nearby allegedly robbed another student using a weapon.
Portland Public Schools says nobody was injured.
All classrooms were locked with the lights off and students and teachers hiding out of sight. Astor School and George Middle School were in lockout with the perimeter secured, but classes continued normally.
Police swept the schools and located the student accused of the robbery. Students were released for the day just after 1:00.
Roosevelt HS Update:
We will be releasing students for the day.
We will be doing controlled release, releasing students by sections of the building. Students are asked to get their belongings and depart campus immediately.
— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) December 7, 2021
Roosevelt HS Update:
We will be releasing students for the day.
We will be doing controlled release, releasing students by sections of the building. Students are asked to get their belongings and depart campus immediately.
— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) December 7, 2021
The following message was send to families:
There was an incident off campus this morning that resulted in a lockdown at Roosevelt High School. It involved students at other schools, with one student allegedly robbing another student with a weapon. No injuries were reported. The incident was reported to staff and to the police.
Roosevelt was placed in a lockdown (all classrooms locked, lights off, students and teachers hiding out of sight). We have completed a sweep of the campus, and police have completed their activities. The situation is secure, and there is no threat to students at this time. No students or staff were injured.
We will be releasing students for the day. Students who take PPS transportation will remain at school until we connect with families. We will be doing controlled release, releasing students by sections of the building. Students are asked to get their belongings and depart campus immediately. Students will have access to lunch as they leave campus.
We will send an updated communication to families later today.
Thank you for understanding as we work through this difficult situation.
Important Update on situation at Roosevelt HS.
Earlier this morning, there was an incident off campus involving students; one student allegedly robbed another student with a weapon. No injuries were reported. The incident was reported to staff and to the police. 1/4
— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) December 7, 2021
The following message was send to families:
There was an incident off campus this morning that resulted in a lockdown at Roosevelt High School. It involved students at other schools, with one student allegedly robbing another student with a weapon. No injuries were reported. The incident was reported to staff and to the police.
Roosevelt was placed in a lockdown (all classrooms locked, lights off, students and teachers hiding out of sight). We have completed a sweep of the campus, and police have completed their activities. The situation is secure, and there is no threat to students at this time. No students or staff were injured.
We will be releasing students for the day. Students who take PPS transportation will remain at school until we connect with families. We will be doing controlled release, releasing students by sections of the building. Students are asked to get their belongings and depart campus immediately. Students will have access to lunch as they leave campus.
We will send an updated communication to families later today.
Thank you for understanding as we work through this difficult situation.
Important Update on situation at Roosevelt HS.
Earlier this morning, there was an incident off campus involving students; one student allegedly robbed another student with a weapon. No injuries were reported. The incident was reported to staff and to the police. 1/4