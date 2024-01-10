KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Renowned Actor Adan Canto Dies At 42

January 10, 2024 10:07AM PST
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Agent Game” as well as the TV series “The Cleaning Lady,” has died.

His publicist says Canto died Monday from appendiceal cancer.

He was 42.

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto began his career at age 16 when he left home for Mexico City to work as a musician.

He made his acting debut on the 2009 Mexican series “Estado de Gracia.”

His American debut came later, on the 2013 Fox series “The Following,” starring Kevin Bacon.

Canto is survived by his wife and two children.

