Reminder From Multnomah County, Property Taxes Due November 15th.

Portland, Ore. — Multnomah County has initiated the process of collecting property taxes for various local agencies, including school districts, cities, fire departments, and the Port of Portland, in accordance with state law. The county has commenced mailing approximately 300,000 real and personal property tax statements and value notices to property owners. These statements will be received by property owners by Wednesday, November 1.

Property tax payments for the 2023 tax year are due on November 15, 2023. It’s important to note that Oregon state law mandates the payment deadline and imposes interest charges on delinquent taxes. Multnomah County lacks the legal authority to extend the payment deadline or waive interest charges for late property tax payments.

Taxes across Multnomah County have increased slightly, with a rise of just over 3 percent compared to 2022. Oregon’s property taxes are determined based on voter-approved Measure 5 and Measure 50 and are calculated using the assessed value, which generally sees a 3 percent annual increase for properties, with exceptions for new construction.

Property taxes support 62 local government taxing districts in Multnomah County, each with different boundaries. Individual tax rates can increase based on voter-approved bonds or levies in specific locations and decrease if those bonds or levies expire. Approximately 24 cents of every dollar collected remains with Multnomah County, while the rest is distributed to other taxing districts.

The total amount to be collected for all districts in Multnomah County for the 2023 tax year is approximately $2.365 billion, reflecting a 3.22 percent increase from $2.292 billion in 2022.

Property owners can receive discounts for early payment or opt for payment installments. A 3 percent discount is available for those who pay the full 2023 property tax by November 15, 2023, or submit a full payment postmarked by that date. A 2 percent discount applies to taxpayers who pay two-thirds of the tax by the same deadline.

Taxes can also be paid in three installments, without a discount, with due dates on November 15, 2023, February 15, 2024, and May 15, 2024.

Multiple payment options are available, including online payments, phone payments with third-party fees, payments at designated dropbox locations, and in-person payments at the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation Office.

Property owners seeking specific account information can visit www.multcoproptax.org.

For appeals related to property tax values, taxpayers can file appeals with the Board of Property Tax Appeals through January 2, 2024. The Board will begin hearing appeals in February 2024 and continue through April 15, 2024. Additional information and forms for appeals are available on the Multnomah County website or by calling 503-988-3326.