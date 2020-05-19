Record Unemployment Numbers In Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s unemployment rate has soared to a “catastrophic” 14.2%, marking the deepest recession the state has experienced since it began keeping records in 1939.
State officials say the numbers released Tuesday don’t reflect the full effect of the economic downturn brought on by a statewide stay-at-home order and the closure of schools and most businesses.
The state lost 266,600 jobs in the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, going from a near-record-low unemployment rate of 3.5% in March to the current 14.2%.
More than half of all jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry have dried up.