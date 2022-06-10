Record Rain Thursday In Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – The National Weather Service of Seattle says the rain that fell on the Seattle area Thursday was so much that rainfall records for the date were set across all six climate-reporting sites in the region.
The Seattle Times reports 1.1 inches of rain was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, breaking the previous June 9 record of .72 inches set in 1993.
Thursday’s deluge brings Seattle’s rainfall total for the month so far to 2.13 inches at the airport.
The normal monthly total is 1.45 inches, according to the weather service.
More rain is expected over the weekend and into early next week, but it’s not expected to be nearly as heavy.