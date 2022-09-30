KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Quick Thinking With A Phone Helps Police Make An Alleged Kidnapping Arrest

September 30, 2022 10:38AM PDT
Share
Quick Thinking With A Phone Helps Police Make An Alleged Kidnapping Arrest

SALEM, Ore. – A woman’s quick thinking is credited with helping police make an alleged kidnapping arrest.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the Willamette Valley Communication’s Center received a 9-1-1 Wednesday evening where call-takers could hear a woman in the background telling someone to “get out of my car” and “don’t touch me”.

The call-taker listened as the woman described where she was.

Police eventually tracked her down at a Shari’s Restaurant and learned that a man had gotten into her car and taken her keys at a gas station.

But, the woman called 9-1-1 and put her phone in her purse to help police find her.

No one was hurt.

Patrol Sergeant Kevin Roberts commended the victim, “her quick thinking to call 911 and the great work by our dispatcher’s made it possible to find the victim quickly and to help get her to safety.”

40-year-old Danniel Anderson faces charges for Kidnapping in the First Degree and Harassment.

 

More about:
Car jack
kidnap
marion county
phone
police
quick
Sheriff's Office
thinking

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30
3

RFK Assassin Sirhan Asks To Go Home To Live 'In Peace'
4

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
5

Floatplane Wreckage Recovery In Puget Sound Begins