Quadruple Homicide
By Jim Ferretti
Jan 20, 2019 @ 7:46 AM

Clackamas County Deputies shot and killed a man after getting a domestic violence call on Saturday night.
Four people found dead in the home on South Barlow Road. Victims ages range from infant to 66 years old.

The victims have been identified as
Olivia Lynn Rose Gago – 9 months old
Shaina E. Sweitzer – 31 years old
Jerry William Bremer – 66 years old
Pamela Denise Bremer – 64 years old

Two injured victims, a child and an adult woman have been taken to the hospital and are expended to survive.

The Suspect has been identified as Mark Leo Gregory Gago – 42 years old

South Barlow Road is closed for the investigation, it’s expected to be closed for most of the day.

