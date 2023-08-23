KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Prosecutors Say Witness In Former President Trump’s Classified Documents Case Retracted False Testimony

August 23, 2023 10:11AM PDT
Share
Prosecutors Say Witness In Former President Trump’s Classified Documents Case Retracted False Testimony
FILE – An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a witness in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president.

The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, was presented weeks before special counsel Jack Smith secured an updated indictment accusing Trump and two others in a plot to delete surveillance video at the Florida property.

More about:
classified documents
former President Trump

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 7.09%, Highest Level In More Than 20 Years
2

Prosecutors Weigh Second Gun Analysis In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer By Alec Baldwin
3

Two Major Portland Hospitals Look To Combine
4

Mental Health and Drug Laws Signed into Law in Oregon
5

Fire Evacuation Orders in Effect for La Center Area