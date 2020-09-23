Projected State Revenues Improve In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Lawmakers in Washington state have received some good financial news, with updated numbers showing an increase in state revenues over the past few months.
The latest numbers cut an earlier projection of revenues losses by more than half though officials warned that there’s still a good deal of economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council showed that state revenues through mid-2023 were projected to be nearly $9 billion lower than previous projections had shown. O
n Wednesday, updated numbers increased revenues by $4.6 billion for that timeframe.