President Biden To Deliver Prime-Time Address On “Battle For Democracy”

President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation on Aug. 24, for many, extend repayment pause for others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

The White House is billing it as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections.

Biden will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

The White House says, “He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack.

And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”