      Weather Alert

President Biden Signs ‘Burn Pits’ Help For Vets

Aug 10, 2022 @ 3:34pm
President Joe Biden gives the pen he used to sign the "PACT Act of 2022" to Brielle Robinson, daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who died of cancer two years ago, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for troops who served near toxic “burn pits.”

The ceremony Wednesday at the White House was a personal matter for Biden.

His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq.

Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, plastics, medical equipment and human waste.

The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service.

Other health care services will be expanded as well.

TAGS
Burn Pits Help President Biden veterans
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
Arrest Made In 2019 Murder Of Portland Activist
WNBA's Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On