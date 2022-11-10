KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Biden Nominates New IRS Commissioner

November 10, 2022 1:05PM PST
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has nominated a new commissioner to steer the IRS forward as it gets a massive funding boost.

The tax collection agency’s current leader, Chuck Rettig, ends his term this week.

Danny Werfel, who currently leads Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice, was nominated Thursday to replace Rettig.

If confirmed by the Senate, Werfel will be tasked with planning how to spend a funding boost of nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years that was approved by Congress in August.

He also will also have to navigate controversy surrounding the new funding, brought by Republicans who have distorted how the new law would reform the IRS and affect taxes for the middle class.

