Oregon City Voters To Elect New Mayor

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Voters are deciding Tuesday between four candidates for mayor after Rachel Lyles Smith resigned earlier this year.

Denyse McGriff, Dan Berge, Leslie Wright Jr. and Allen Bedore are running for the office. The winner will serve through the end of the year.

McGriff, President of the Oregon City Commission, has been serving in the interim role since late April. Lyles, elected during a special election in March of 2021, was serving the remainder of the term of Dan Holladay, the city’s first sitting mayor to be recalled in November of 2020.

Unofficial results will be released at 8:15pm.

Ballots must be post-marked and received at the Clackamas County Elections Office within seven days or voters can drop it off at one of four drop boxes:

Clackamas County Elections

Oregon City – City Hall

Gladstone Civic Center

Oak Lodge Library